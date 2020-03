DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died after a structure fire in Davis Saturday morning, according to the City of Davis Fire Department.

Officials said the fire happened at a structure on North Campus Way near West 8th Street at around 9:35 a.m.

While firefighters were putting out the blaze, officials said they discovered an unidentified victim dead inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.