Student arrested after Sonora High School alerts police to threatening messages

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sonora police arrested a high school student for allegedly making threats against the school and other students.

Police say they learned about the threats after being contacted by Sonora High School.

According to police, the student may have even made statements that they would take a gun to school.

During their investigation, they learned the student had sent “disturbing and threatening messages” through social media to other students.

Police say they aren’t sure what the student’s motive may have been for sending the messages and that they will not be releasing any specific details about the threats.