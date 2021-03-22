Student-athlete who died after collapsing at football game was looking forward to season’s return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A John F. Kennedy High School football player collapsed during a game Friday night and later died, according to school officials.

Paramedics worked to help 18-year-old Emmanuel “Manny” Antwi moments after he suffered a medical emergency.

As of Monday, there were still few details on what exactly happened to Antwi. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office listed the cause of his death as “undetermined.”

Meanwhile, the Sacramento City Unified School District released a statement Saturday.

Today we learned that Emmanuel Antwi, a John F. Kennedy senior athlete, died after a medical emergency during Friday night’s football game. We do not have many details to share beyond this. Our hearts go out to Emmanuel’s family and our school community during this difficult time. We ask all to give them privacy and time for healing and comfort as they grieve. Jorge A. Aguilar, Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent

The game between Kennedy High School and Hiram Johnson was canceled after Antwi collapsed.

It was a game the senior athlete had waited months to play.

On a GoFundMe page set up by family friends to raise money for funeral expenses, Antwi was described as excited for the return of the new football season.

“After waiting months due to COVID, the first football game of the season was finally here! He just told his football coach that he finally got his driver’s license. He was so excited,” wrote Maureen Anthony Cooper, the fundraiser’s organizer. “Emmanuel ‘Manny’ was loved by so many and he was a great young man and he definitely was too young to pass away.”

Nearly $40,000 had been raised by Monday afternoon.

Antwi’s coach, Brian Lewis Jr., also posted on Facebook.

A truly amazing young man. I still can’t find the words to describe what he meant to me. Please help his mother provide for her family. She works so hard to provide for all 3 of her children. Losing Manny has put a huge whole in all of our hearts. Brian Lewis Jr., Kennedy High School Football Coach