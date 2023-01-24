(KTXL) — A male student at the University of California, Davis died on Tuesday morning at an on-campus residence, according to the school.

The school reported that the student died in his residence at Miller Hall.

According to UC Davis, there were first responders “did all they could for the student.”

UC Davis had counselors visit Miller Hall to talk with the student’s roommates. Counselors from the school are also in contact with the student’s family.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him,” the school said in a statement.

UC Davis is asking “the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

UC Davis is also reminding students that the Student Health and Counseling Services is there for those who need support.