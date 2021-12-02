Student taken into custody after weapon reported on Marysville campus

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A student was taken into custody Thursday morning after Marysville police investigated reports of a weapon on a high school campus.

Just before 9 a.m., police said Marysville High School went into lockdown after school staff reported a student on campus had a gun.

Around 9:20 a.m., the lockdown had been lifted and Marysville police said they had the unidentified student in custody.

Police confirmed they confiscated a weapon from the student.

All students were reported safe and classes resumed for the day.