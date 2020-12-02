Students and parents frustrated amid continual delays to high school sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Perry Payne’s high school football career has been building up to his senior season.

“Everyone was just really excited about what happened last year and it gave us that momentum to take us into this year,” Payne said.

But like many other high school athletes in California, he’ll have to wait yet again, with the possibility the season never comes.

“It’s extremely frustrating. I just want to know like, you know, where I stand and stuff and what I’m going to do,” Payne told FOX40.

Tuesday, California’s governing body for high school sports said it will hold off on telling schools how to restart their sports until next year.

That’s nearly a half-year past when sports like football were supposed to begin.

“I haven’t been able to play the sport for high school, which my senior year was supposed to be the year that we made playoffs,” Payne said.

Earlier this week, student-athletes and parents rallied at the Capitol to urge the state to come up with a plan to get kids back out there.

Most states around the country have already held and finished their fall sports season.

For Payne and his father, Perry Payne Sr., it’s not knowing what comes next that’s causing unneeded anxiety.

“The parents that I have spoken to, they are really worried about the mental health piece of it for the kids,” Payne Sr. said.

“It’s just really been a long time and we’re just ready to play,” Payne said.

With the continued delays, many are concerned that the state will move to cancel all high school sports for the 2020-2021 school year.