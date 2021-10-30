Students assaulted, robbed on Sacramento State campus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento State students were assaulted and one robbed of possessions in a parking lot on campus just after midnight Saturday morning.

The students were accosted and approached by three men in the parking lot outside Building F at the Hornet Commons where they got into an argument, the Sacramento State Police Department said in a statement.

One suspect punched a student in the face. Another suspect struck one of the other students who was filming the incident with their phone. That suspect took the phone from the victim.

The suspects fled around Building F toward an unknown destination, police said.

The first suspect is described as a 19-year-old male, with a light mustache and wearing a track suit with red in it.

The second suspect is described as a 23-year-old male, with short, black hair, a full beard and wearing a polo shirt.

The third suspect is described as a 19-year-old male with long, curly dark hair.

Police are investigating this incident. The suspects are still at-large.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.