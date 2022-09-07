JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District.

According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety.

On Tuesday, temperatures all around California reached record-high temperatures with nearby Jackson reaching up to 116 degrees.

The superintendent said that the district is investigating the allegations and takes the safety of both the students and staff seriously. While this is pending a full investigation, two staff members were placed on paid administrative leave due to the situation.

According to the release, this situation only happened at Jackson Junior High School and all other schools in the district kept their students indoors for lunch after 11 a.m.