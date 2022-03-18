EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — Students in El Dorado Hills had to evacuate a school bus on Friday after it caught fire.

The bus driver reportedly saw smoke coming from the back while at a stoplight. He then decided to pull over under a Highway 50 underpass and get all the students out.

No injuries were reported.

Those students were on their home from a school in the Buckeye Union School District when the fire happened. Another bus arrived to pick up the students and get them to their respective stops.