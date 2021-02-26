Students get to slime teacher after going viral on TikTok, raising $50K for Shriners

RESCUE, Calif. (KTXL) — Fourth grade students at Rescue Elementary School celebrated Friday as they slimed their teacher as a prize for raising $50,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children Northern California.

“They said well, ‘What if our goal is $50,000?’ I said, ‘That’s crazy, but I am here for it,’” said their teacher, Ms. Sutherd.

The students and their teacher challenged each other to raise money for charity — and it went viral. They even got a shoutout from professional skateboarder Tony Hawk.

“Then I posted it on TikTok. People started donating like crazy,” Sutherd said.

As they made it to $30,000, Sutherd’s video made it to a Shriners organization in Grand Rapids Michigan.

“This moment, we couldn’t let it go by without making sure that the kids met their goal and that they knew they could do something much bigger than themselves,” said Jonathan Duley from Saladin Shriners.

Saladin Shriners donated $20,000 to put the class at their goal and into the slime zone.

Sutherd said the day came with a lesson about why what they were doing was so important.

“Inspire the youth to be good and do good, and that the world is bigger than just them,” she said.