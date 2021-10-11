Students inspired by troubling TikTok trend vandalize Del Oro High School bathrooms

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A high school in Placer County said an infamous TikTok trend led to vandalized bathrooms and thefts on campus.

Del Oro High School sent a letter out to families Sept. 17 notifying them of damage done to several boys’ bathrooms, as well as thefts at the school, “over the last few weeks.”

Del Oro officials tied the incidents to the #deviouslicks hashtag, used on TikTok to show students vandalizing school property. TikTok has worked to remove the hashtag from its app, but high school officials said the troubling trend has kept up.

Placer Union High School District said the bathrooms have had to be closed for repairs and school officials said the students involved have been identified and “are being held responsible for their actions.”

“Our Assistant Principals, School Resource Officer and Student Intervention Specialist are working together to investigate, monitor and ultimately put a stop to this destructive trend affecting our campus community,” Del Oro’s letter reads.

Del Oro High School parents recently told FOX40 about another incident that allegedly caused a teacher to miss culinary class over a medical emergency. The parents said the incident was inspired by a TikTok challenge that consists of using a thin layer of food to hide a spoon full of salt and giving it to someone.

At Mountain House High School, Principal Ben Fobert said the “devious licks” trend led to at least a couple thousand dollars in damage on campus and an investigation by law enforcement.

“We’ve seen students ripping soap dispensers off of the walls and throwing them across the bathroom,” Fobert said. “We’ve also seen paper towel dispensers completely ripped off of the walls. Students have ripped off the dividers between urinals in the boy’s bathrooms.”

“In Pleasanton, just yesterday, I heard that students took construction paint and put it all over the bathroom and concrete powder and put it in the toilets and caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage,” Fobert continued.