Students, parents and teachers want to defund Stockton Unified’s police department

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Community members in Stockton are now pushing for defunding the Stockton Unified School District’s police department and instead implementing what they call “restorative and transformative justice.”

Students, parents and teachers with the Stockton Coalition for Shared Safety said they want to see an end to the “school-to-prison pipeline.”

“Shifting to prevention rather than intervention with making sure that our kids, our schools are safe,” said SUSD board member Lange Luntao.

Luntao began pushing for a resolution that will remove the police department and instead implement more resources for mental health and social wellness.

“We can really prevent some of the damaging student behavior problems that otherwise our school district police department has to deal with on the back end,” he told FOX40.

However, the SUSD Police Officers Association President Dave Rose said Luntao’s resolution is shortsighted.

“My take on that is I think we have resources and I think we have finances available to the district without eliminating our essential service,” Rose said.

Luntao cited a 2018 UCLA study that showed the impact on minorities.

“Every dollar we invest in school policing actually decreases high school graduation rates,” he explained.

“We have problems in law enforcement, there’s no denying that,” Rose said.

Rose recognized the issues but said since he was hired in 2016 he’s seen major progress. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the department agreed to work with the organization on reform a year ago.

In 2014, the district settled with the family of a 5-year-old who was zip-tied by a police officer.

“Had to be change, there had to be a situation and an environment where that’s no longer acceptable,” Rose said. “And I can guarantee that that is not our current environment now.”

Rose shared his department’s latest self-authored report, which shows a more than 30% decrease in student citations and bookings in 2018 compared to 2015.

He added officers now work closely with counselors, clinicians and administration officials and only respond to major calls such as weapons on campus, assault and larger drug calls.

“We don’t go out with the intent to take somebody to jail,” he explained. “In fact, that’s the last thing we try to do. That’s a last resort.”

Despite the difference in approach both groups said they want what’s best for students.

The resolution will be discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Later Monday evening, a community meeting will be hosted by the school district and its police department to discuss institutionalized racism and how it impacts educational equity.

Rose encouraged coalition members to speak with police officers about their concerns.