Students set up Modesto community fridge for families in need

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What started out as an idea to feed the community in Modesto is now a refrigerator that offers free food to help low-income families.

The colorful fridge sits by a convenience store parking lot, which for families and those passing by may mean a beacon of hope, a symbol of togetherness and, of course, a way for families in need to get some snacks.

“Look what they doing in Modesto, they give you stuff and they care!” said Brian Bowen from Merced County.

“The Peace Fridge” is run by students Cyntia Robles and Cera Ceballos who saw pop-up fridges on the East Coast via social media.

“We really want to create a sense of community,” Robles told FOX40.

After seeing the fridges, they decided Modesto could also use one.

“Wanted to put one here and you know, help our community, our homeless community, low-income families,” Ceballos said.

Donations keep the fridge stocked with packaged snacks and water and volunteers help keep the fridge clean.

Organizers said the fridge is just the first step in what they’re hoping to achieve for the community.

They are working to gather more donations so they can have more refrigerators throughout Modesto and even pantries.

While the fridge has only been there for about a month, the students said they’re grateful to offer a piece of peace.

“It makes me feel so good. I love talking to people, meeting the people coming here and getting stuff out of the fridge,” Ceballos said.

“We wanna continue to see it really stocked up with a bunch of items so we can continue to help our community,” Robles said.

“The Peace Fridge” is located next to the West Market on Maze Boulevard. To learn more, visit their Instagram page @thepeacefridge.