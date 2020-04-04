Studio Movie Grill wants you to enjoy movie night at home with takeout, delivery options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) -- It's not your typical movie theater food at the Studio Movie Grill in Rocklin.

“We have great burgers and pizzas and coconut chicken tenders,” said kitchen manager Chris Winn.

But with the theater shut down, the parking lot empty and almost everyone stuck at home these days, dinner and a movie to most probably sounds really good right about now.

“Dinner and a movie, so we're going to enjoy ourselves and relax,” said Leah and John Savage. “I've been working from home. We both work from home.”

“Either, you know, pick up curbside or order via Grubhub and have it delivered,” said Rian Kirkman, the vice president of marketing for Studio Movie Grill. “Either way, they'll get some great Studio Movie Grill food.”

“A lot of local support, which we appreciate,” Winn told FOX40. “We're getting quite a few orders. People are coming back to enjoy some of their favorites.”

While Studio Movie Grill can't offer the bigger theatrical releases they normally show, they are offering films from smaller production houses for a small fee on their website.

“We've always been about, you know, film, food and fun,” Kirkman said. “So, we want to keep film, food and fun alive during this time when people need a distraction. So yeah, this is a way to keep us in front of them and really have them enjoy that great movie experience with our food.”

Studio Movie Grill is open for takeout or delivery service Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.