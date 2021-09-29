Study ranks Sacramento low on list of disability-friendly cities

In America, 61 million people live with a disability that impacts major life activities.

Wallet Hub released its 2021’s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities study, and Sacramento didn’t fare so well.

With the physical and economic challenges of managing a disability in mind, WalletHub compared more than 180 most populated cities across 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness.

Out of 182 cities evaluated, Sacramento came in 80th overall.

Eric Harris, the director of Public Policy for Disability Rights California, joined Sonseeahray to discuss why and how the city can improve.