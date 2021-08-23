Study: Sacramento third-worst in America’s Best Sports Cities list

A new study by Clever Real Estate found Sacramento is the third-worst Sports City in America.
We ranked the 42 metro areas in the U.S. that had at least one team in any of the four major professional sports leagues (National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, and Major League Baseball) from best to worst for sports fans, using publicly available data from the U.S. Census and ESPN, among other sources.
Alyssa Morano with Clever Real Estate in Washington DC joined Pedro to explain why.
The 10 Worst Sports Cities — Unfortunately, not all metro areas are ideal for sports fans, the study wrote.
- Cincinnati, Ohio: Bengals (NFL), Reds (MLB)
- Jacksonville, Florida: Jaguars (NFL)
- Sacramento, California: Kings (NBA)
- Orlando, Florida: Magic (NBA)
- Columbus, Ohio: Blue Jackets (NHL)
- San Diego, California: Padres (MLB)
- Memphis, Tennessee: Grizzlies (NBA)
- Raleigh, North Carolina: Hurricanes (NHL)
- Buffalo, New York: Bills (NFL), Sabres (NHL)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota: Vikings (NFL), Timberwolves (NBA), Twins (MLB), Wild (NHL)