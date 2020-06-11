Suisun City family struggles with airlines as they try to book vacation for dying mother

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — With time running out for Kearin Stroud, her daughters are on a mission.

“Make sure we get my mom’s final wishes to come true,” Stroud’s daughter, Cassie Taylor, told FOX40.

Stroud, a 60-year-old from Suisun City, has terminal cancer.

“We were told by the doctors not to expect probably more than six to nine months with her,” said Moyra Anthony, Taylor’s sister. “And so, we decided that we needed to take it sooner than later.”

The sisters realize now is the only time they have for a trip they had always planned to take as a family.

But their dream vacation turned into a nightmare because of what they believe was a clerical error by the airlines.

“Rather than spending the last moments making good memories, we’re having to fight for something we shouldn’t have to fight for,” said Taylor.

The family initially booked a flight to London through British Airways but when they learned COVID-19 was leading to passport delays, they decided to rebook to travel to St. Thomas.

“They (British Airways) said, ‘No problem, we’ll get you guys vouchers. You can use it on any of our partner airlines,’” said Anthony.

Anthony told FOX40 that British Airways helped them rebook flights through its partner, American Airlines.

But when she called to let the airlines know about her mother’s wheelchair and oxygen, they couldn’t find the reservations.

American Airlines told her British Airways never transferred the voucher funds so the airline canceled the tickets.

“The really horrible part about all of this is we would have shown up to the airport Saturday morning for our flight and been told we didn’t have any tickets,” said Anthony.

She admitted that British Airways has offered travel credits but said the airline will not refund the money.

Flights through the airline’s partners are all booked for their timeframe and the family have already paid for nonrefundable hotels.

“I would think they would have a little bit more empathy when it comes to … my mom will never be able to use those vouchers. That’s the reality,” said Taylor.

FOX40 reached out to British Airways on their behalf and a spokesperson said they would look into it.

In the meantime, the family has decided to purchase new tickets through a different airline, shelling out another $5,000 because their mom’s final wishes just can’t wait.

“It’s just time with her,” said Taylor. “It’s just going to be nice to just get away and just have 10 beautiful days.”