Suisun City Fire Department delivers Easter eggs throughout the city

A firefighter dressed up as a bunny handed out Easter treats in Suisun City Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the Suisun City Fire Department)

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Suisun City Fire Department delivered thousands of Easter eggs to over 150 homes throughout the city Sunday, providing a safe COVID-19-free Easter egg hunt.

The SCFD had firefighters dress up as bunnies to help hand out the Easter eggs.

The homes of Suisun City police officers, Suisun City Mayor Lori Wilson, California Assembly Member Jim Frazier and the Suisun City Police Department Dispatch were among the locations the firefighter bunnies visited.

SCFD officials say their firefighter bunnies enjoyed getting to interact with the community and thanked all of the firefighters, volunteers and administrative assistant Michelle Zunino for organizing the festivities.