Suisun City Fire: SUV rolls over in Lawler Ranch neighborhood

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Suisun City police are investigating a SUV rollover on Potrero Circle Sunday evening. No one was injured.

The Suisun City Fire Department responded to the rollover in the Lawler Ranch neighborhood at 11:15 p.m., along with police and a medic ambulance.

Firefighters say they found one driver attempting to extricate himself, with one SUV on its side on the roadway. There were also four parked cars with varying levels of damage, according to investigators.

The driver, who has not been identified, declined medical attention and said there was no pain. He was wearing his seatbelt, Suisun City Fire said.