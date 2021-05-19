Suisun City Police investigating after 2 homes hit by gunfire

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are investigating after Suisun City police found spent shell casings and two houses struck by gunfire Tuesday evening.

Around 8:50 p.m., the Suisun City Police Department says they received a call about a series of shots fired near Charleston Street and Little Rock Circle, as well as a report about shell casings found in the area.

According to the police department, officers arrived and found 31 spent shell casings in two calibers near Vandenberg Circle.

They also found two homes that had been struck by gunfire, police say.

There were no victims found and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information may contact Suisun City Police Investigations at 707-421-7373.