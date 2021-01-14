Suisun City police investigating after shooting damages several cars

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are still investigating after a shooting damaged several cars in Suisun City Thursday afternoon.

Officers received multiple calls around 12:08 p.m., but found no suspects or victims when they arrived at Flagtstone Circle, authorities said. However, they did find over 30 casings in multiple calibers, along with several vehicles that had been struck by bullets.

The investigation is ongoing, and the scene has been cleared, authorities said.

Anyone with information may call the Suisun City non-emergency line at 707-421-7373.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.