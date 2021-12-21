Suisun City police: Man tries getting into car left warming up outside home

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Suisun City allegedly tried to get into a car that was left warming up outside of the owner’s home early Tuesday morning.

Police said they first received reports of a suspicious man loitering near Arlington Court around 2:15 a.m. Officers went to the area but were unable to find him.

About an hour later, they received a report of a suspicious person near Brazelton Court. The caller’s description of the man matched that of the man who tried to get into someone’s car.

Police said the caller reported the man tried to get into a car that was warming up on someone’s driveway. When officers arrived, the man had already left.

Another hour later, around 4:30 am., officers saw a man, who matched the previous descriptions, walking at the Sunset center. Police said they ordered him to stop but he refused and ran away.

According to police, he ran through the parking lot and tried to carjack someone. He was unsuccessful and ran into a nearby gym.

Authorities said the man was arrested after officers tased him. Police identified him as 36-year-old Cha Thor of Suisun City.

Thor was taken to the Northbay Medical Center, and he was later transported to the Solano County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, prowling and threatening an officer.