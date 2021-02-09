Suisun City police seek additional child sexual victims after arresting former teacher

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Suisun City Police Department is looking to identify additional child sexual abuse victims after arresting a former elementary school teacher.

Friday, 54-year-old Stephen Gallagher of Fairfield was arrested based on a warrant for continued sex abuse of a child.

The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of a third-grader between May 2016 and March 2017, police said. At the time, Gallagher was a teacher at Suisun Elementary School and the victim was his student.

Anyone with information related to the case or knows of any additional child sexual abuse victims who may have encountered Gallagher is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Snyder at 707-421-7373 or jsnyder@suisun.com.