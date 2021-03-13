Sunday storm: Timing the rain and snow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rain and snow are forecasted to hit Northern California beginning Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that the rain is expected to fall the heaviest in the Sacramento region Sunday night and carry on into Monday, potentially slowing down the morning commute with runoff pooling in the roadways.

Forecast graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

NWS advised commuters to drive cautiously on wet roads.

The snow is expected to storm the strongest Sunday night and with snow levels 2,500-4,000 feet and carry into Monday morning with levels lowering to 1,000-2,000 feet.

NWS warned travelers to expect chain controls and travel delays due to snowfall lowering visibility on the roads.

Forecast graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.