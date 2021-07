RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two of the three southbound Sunrise Boulevard lanes are closed due to a crash, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said.

Police said the closure is just south of the bridge over the American River.

Crews are working to retrieve a pickup truck that rolled down an embankment.

At this time, police have not released any information on possible injuries from the crash.

Commuters should use an alternate route, Rancho Cordova Police Department said.

Two of three southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard just south of the bridge over the American River are currently closed due to a vehicle accident. Please use alternate routes. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) July 6, 2021