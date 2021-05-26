Photos: Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse puts on a show

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Did you see it?

The Earth, moon and sun put on a special presentation early Wednesday, creating a total lunar eclipse.

“Most astronomers would just call this a total lunar eclipse. But if you really want to have some fun, yeah, this is a Super Flower Blood Moon,” Dr. Kyle Watters, a Sacramento State University astronomy professor, told FOX40 Monday.

The Super Flower Blood Moon is super because the moon will be relatively close to the Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear larger than normal.

Shortly after 4 a.m., from the West Coast’s perspective, the moon reached a total eclipse.

@WeathermanAdam Eclipse from Lake of the Pines 5/26/21 pic.twitter.com/nZ16OMP32J — William Del Bonta (@MrDel1971) May 26, 2021

“Which means the moon is going to come behind planet Earth and our shadow from Earth is going to kind of block out the light from the sun,” Watters explained. “Except we can’t completely block it out because of our atmosphere. So some of the sunlight will kind of bend or refract through the Earth’s atmosphere and will still make it to the moon.”

The light that makes it to the moon will be reddish in color, and that is why it has blood in its name.

FOX40’s Olivia DeGennaro visited Davis, where onlookers gathered to watch the event that typically only comes around every few years.

If you missed it, the next total lunar eclipse happens May 16, 2022.

(Photo Courtesy: William Del Bonta)

