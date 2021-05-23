Support center for people with Down syndrome vandalized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A window with a poster of a child with Down syndrome was vandalized with graffiti and hate speech at Gigi’s Playhouse in Sacramento just a week after its grand opening.

One of the messages left on the poster included a slur for people who are disabled.

Last weekend, Gigi’s Playhouse held a grand opening celebration offering classes and support for children and adults with Down syndrome and their families.

Gigi’s Playhouse says this isn’t its first experience with hate speech toward the Down syndrome community but the way to combat it is through education.

“Education is the only way to combat ignorance and hate. Gigi’s Playhouse has been a driving force behind a movement to foster acceptance for people of all races, religions, sexual preference and diagnosis and ability,” Gigi’s Playhouse

Gigi’s Playhouse encourages people to stand with its network and take the GigiFit Acceptance Challenge. The goal is to bring people together through physical and social movement for acceptance through June 5. For more information, click or tap here.