ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the war in Ukraine approaches its third week people in Roseville are coming together in solidarity against the Russian invasion.

A group will gather at the Roseville Civic Center Monday night following a rally at the State Capitol Sunday.

The event organizer of the Pray for Ukraine event told FOX40 they originally scheduled the event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. but they extended the event to 9 p.m. because they had so many people sign up to talk.

Ukrainian pastors, translators and city council members will all be joined by live music.

Organizers said the event will highlight the importance for Ukrainian people to feel they’re not alone in the fight.

“This is a chance for the people in this area to really come together and say, ‘We’re here to give you support even if we can’t directly change what’s going to happen and what’s going on overseas right now. We can at least help you walk through that. So, you don’t have to deal with it alone,’” explained event organizer Joshua Lickter.