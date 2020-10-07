Surveillance video captures cat theft in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – A Rocklin family is asking for help after surveillance video captured two people stealing their cat from the street.

Nicole Simmons of Rocklin adopted a doll face Persian cat named Mittens from the Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in 2016.

“I worked there and he was a surrender. And I brought him in and I was like, ‘He’s never going to leave with anybody else but me.’ I was so excited to have him,” Simmons recalled.

Her family formed a tight bond with Mittens, keeping him indoors at night and allowing him to enjoy the family’s front yard during the day, bringing a lot of joy to the neighborhood kids.

“Just neighborhood-friendly cat. Just loves everyone,” neighbor Sammi told FOX40. “Very sad and upset that someone would take a cat like Mittens.”

Mittens usually stayed close to home but Thursday of last week a neighbor’s home security footage showed somebody spotting him in the street, walking right up and taking him away.

“You could see that in the video. He’s like, ‘Hi, what’s your name?’ And they just took him. So, it was heartbreaking to watch,” Simmons said.

The person who picked the cat up got into the passenger side of a white SUV, which promptly drove off.

“Why? Just why would you do that?” Sammi said.

“He’s really just been my rock. Like when things are rough, you want your dog or your cat, something to snuggle, make you feel good. And I’m missing that right now and that’s hard,” Simmons explained.

Simmons has posted flyers around the neighborhood near Sunset Boulevard and Stanford Ranch Road.

She has a message for whoever took Mittens.

“Understand that 2020 has been hard for everyone and return him,” Simmons said.

Rocklin police are investigating.

Mittens can be returned to the police department or any local veterinarian or shelter.

“He’s microchipped. They’ll scan him, they’ll call me, I’ll get my cat back. No questions asked,” Simmons said.

Nicole says she has received some criticism on social media for leaving the cat outdoors. She asks that people please not add shaming to an already difficult situation.

Simmons said she is not interested in pressing charges. She just wants her cat back and is offering a reward for his safe return.