Survey: 46% of Sacramento adults rate city’s police services as good

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Less than half of Sacramento adults rate the city’s police services as good or very good, according to a survey released by the city of Sacramento.

Two surveys were conducted between October 2018 and February 2019 by the Sacramento Police Department in partnership with multiple universities and non-governmental organizations, according to the release.

One survey focused on Sacramento residents while the other surveyed Sacramento police officers in order to identify areas where the department is doing well and where services can improve.

According to the community survey, “Citywide, approximately 46% of Sacramento adults rate the city’s police services as very good or good. About 21% rate the police services as poor or very poor.”

Based on survey results, the majority of Sacramento police officers feel satisfied in their positions.

“Nearly 80% of officers indicate they are very or somewhat satisfied with their jobs. About 16% said they are not too satisfied and 5% said they are not satisfied at all with their work,” according to the officer survey.

