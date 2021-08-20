Survey: 73% of Sacramento employers want employees back in office full-time

While some companies are delaying office reopening plans as the delta variant spreads, the conversation around hybrid work continues. Is it here to stay?

Staffing Company Robert Half recently surveyed nearly 3,000 managers and found a majority of local companies plan to reject hybrid work schedules post-pandemic.

The survey showed once COVID-19-related restrictions completely lift, Sacramento managers said they will require their teams to work:

In-office: 73%

Hybrid (In-office and Remote): 15%

Plan to Let Employees Decide: 12%

Managers in San Francisco, Boston and Philadelphia are most likely to favor flexibility, as well as managers of organizations in marketing or finance and with 1,000 or more employees.

Kimberly Stiener-Murphy, the senior regional director for Robert Half, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the findings of their latest study.