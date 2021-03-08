Survivor of Fairfield sideshow crash speaks out

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – A survivor of a head-on crash at an illegal sideshow in Fairfield is speaking out.

When Jordan Steffner looks at a photograph of what’s left of his SUV after Fairfield police said someone in a sideshow careened into him head-on, he said it’s hard for him to imagine anyone survived.

“We both turned left to try to avoid each other, but then he cut back right to avoid the ditch as well. And then we impacted,” Steffner recalled Monday. “He hit us head-on. It caused my truck to do a 180.”

Steffner said his girlfriend next to him in the passenger seat of his green Ford Explorer briefly blacked out.

His best friend behind him was okay.

“It would’ve been pretty bad if we were in a small car,” Steffner said.

Fairfield police said there were up to 300 cars participating in the sideshow.

“It’s all reckless. And obviously it puts everyone in danger,” said Fairfield police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen.

Police said sideshow spectators threw bottles and two-by-fours at the crashed vehicles while others pointed lasers.

Steffner said only one car bothered to stop and help.

“I was yelling at the top of my lungs, telling ’em, ‘Get her out’, ‘cause my door was jammed. I could not get out,” Steffner recalled.

Once everyone was safely out of the Explorer, Steffner said despite being mad at the driver who hit them, he put that aside and ran over to help.

“I was a little bit, yes. But I tend to not let my anger get to me, ‘cause I love to help other people, including my friends,” he said.

The sideshow continued around the crash, speeding away to avoid police, moving the illegal meet-up all throughout Solano County as the sideshow made its way toward the Bay Area.

Police said they’re working with other agencies to try and stop the sideshows from happening.

“We’ll do what we can to try and prevent you and dissuade you from doing it, if that means the criminal penalties that come with it. In this case, the reckless driving caused severe injuries,” Jacobsen said.

Police said the other driver’s girlfriend also was injured.

“He should’ve been thinking in the right mind, like ‘Oh hey there’s a car coming.’ Not do that,” Steffner said.

The other driver is facing felony charges for reckless driving causing serious injuries.