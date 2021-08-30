SUSD Police: No real danger following online shooting threat at Franklin High School

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District police officials said Monday morning that a mass shooting threat made online against Franklin High School over the weekend poses no real danger.

The Stockton Unified School District Police Officer’s Association posted at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook that they received reports Sunday morning of someone online threatening to commit a mass shooting at the school.

District police official said their officers “were able to quickly determine the source of the threats,” according to the release, and they did a sweep of the school.

No information was released about who issued the threats except that they were juveniles.

“At no time was the school in real danger from this threat,” according to SUSD police officials.