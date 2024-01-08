(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento-area based restaurant company plans to take over a vacant space near the Arden Fair Mall.

Fukumi Restaurant Group, which operates Japanese concept restaurants throughout the Sacramento area, is expected to open a new eatery at Market Square next to the mall at 1735 Arden Way.

The restaurant, called Pier 50, will take over the 5,661-square-foot vacant space that once housed a Mikuni, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

According to the company’s website, the restaurant is set to open sometime in early Spring 2024. The new restaurant is advertised on Instagram as an all-you-can-eat sushi spot.

Restaurants operated by the Fukumi Resturant Group include Fukumi Ramen in Roseville and Citrus Heights, Fukumi Chaya at the Palladio in Folsom and It’s Sushi in Roseville.

Mikuni moved from its Market Square location to a spot near the Pavilions in the Arden-Arcade area at 2339 Fair Oaks Boulevard. Mikuni had previously been at its location near the Arden Mall since 2005 and announced it’ll relocate at the end of its lease, the Business Journal reported.

Other businesses at Market Square include Barnes and Noble, California Kitchen Pizza, Party City, The Cheesecake Factory, Peet’s Coffee and Crunch Fitness.

In August, Crunch Fitness opened its Market Square location after relocating from its smaller location on Howe Avenue in Sacramento. The gym and fitness chain moved to into a vacant spot that was previously occupied by a Regal movie theater.