Suspect arrested after man found shot to death in La Grange bedroom

LA GRANGE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Madera man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in La Grange, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Cayetano Duarte-Perez was found dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds on April 3.

After a week, detectives say they identified the suspect as 39-year-old Luis Cifuentes. California Highway Patrol officers arrested Cifuentes during a traffic stop.

He was booked in Madera County after refusing extradition to Tuolumne County, officials said.