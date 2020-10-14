Suspect arrested after man killed in hit-and-run in Jamestown

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man Tuesday afternoon connected to a deadly hit-and-run in Jamestown.

On Oct. 3, the CHP says 42-year-old Matthew Winks was fatally hit by a white 1998 Ford F-150 at the intersection of 5th Avenue at 7th Street. The pickup truck then drove away from the scene.

During their investigation, detectives discovered someone had tried to run over Winks just over a week before he was killed.

The Ford F-150 that hit Winks was found by U.S. Department of Forestry officials in the Twain Harte Area, according to the CHP.

The CHP says witnesses and surveillance footage helped investigators identify Dylan Colby Moyle as a person of interest in Winks’ murder and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

At the time, investigators believed Moyle was hiding in either Tuolumne County or Stanislaus County. They were also looking for people who may have helped him cover up his crime.

He was found and arrested Tuesday in Manteca in connection to Winks’ murder, according to the CHP. He has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.