Suspect arrested for starting fire behind Roseville movie theater

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Roseville police said they arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of starting a fire behind a local movie theater.

According to officials, officers received a call around 2:45 p.m. that a man had started a fire behind the Regal UA Olympus Pointe theater on Eureka Road near Sunrise Avenue.

Officers found Jason Scott Hollenbeck, who matched the description given to them by a witness. Hollenbeck was arrested and faces arson charges.

The fire, which burned roughly one-eighth of an acre of dry grass, was quickly put out by Roseville fire crews.