Suspect arrested in 2017 murder after missing woman’s remains found in rural Butte County

Jennifer Moore in an undated photo provided by the Office of the Attorney General

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection to a 2017 homicide Tuesday after a missing woman’s remains were found in rural Butte County.

Butte County sheriff’s detectives reported 47-year-old Magalia resident Dustin Kimball was arrested during a traffic stop in Chico. He now faces one count of murder in connection to the death of Jennifer Moore.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Moore, who was 41 at the time, was reported missing by her loved ones back in June of 2017.

In January 2021, the sheriff’s office said a citizen found human remains in a remote area of Forest Ranch. Officials were able to identify the remains as Moore.

By June, detectives learned Moore had been dating Kimball before she was killed, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Kimball was booked into the Butte County Jail, and his first court date was set for Thursday afternoon.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to call detectives Zach Price or Phil Wysocki at 530-538-7671.