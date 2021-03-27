Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in North Highlands

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a March 21 shooting that killed an 18-year-old in North Highlands.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified the person arrested as 21-year-old Ajan Ray Vaughn.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received reports someone had been shot in a car near Watt Avenue and A Street around 2:32 p.m. March 21.

Sgt. Rodd Grassmann said investigators learned the alleged shooter had driven next to the vehicle 18-year-old Julian Jason Villa was in and began shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Villa was shot several times and later died at the hospital.

Vaugh was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.