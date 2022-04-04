ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Monday afternoon in Elk Grove after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Elk Grove.

The Elk Grove Police Department posted on social media that officers responded at 2:45 p.m. to the crash on Frye Creek Drive and Deepdale Way.

Police said the vehicle veered off the road and struck a 67-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk near Rose Park. After hitting her, the driver went through the park and left the scene, but they were later found by responding officers a short distance from the crash.

Police said they detained the driver and provided medical aid to the victim, but the pedestrian died from their injuries.

Elk Grove police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Micah Banks. Banks was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.

Investigators are still determining what exactly caused the crash.

The identity of the victim will be released by Sacramento County Coroner’s office.