Suspect arrested in deadly shooting near American River college

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting near American River College on May 5.

Around 10:45 p.m. May 5, they received a call about someone collapsing on Amber Lane near College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found a man lying next to a car who had been shot at least once.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Tayler Jon Wellman. Wellman died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Patrick Lavell Noied was arrested Wednesday. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held without bail.