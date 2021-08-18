Suspect arrested in deadly shooting near South Sacramento Jack in the Box

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested the person they suspect shot and killed a man in South Sacramento.

He was identified as 19-year-old Joshua Lee Atkinson.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, multiple shots were fired at a car in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box on Stockton Boulevard and Elsie Avenue, according to officials.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, 20-year-old Tyree Xavier Scott, was transported to an area hospital in what officials called “grave condition,” following CPR attempts from first responders.

Scott died on Tuesday.