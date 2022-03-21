STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police arrested a man suspected of shooting two people on Sunday, killing one of them.

The shooting happened on Pacific Avenue near West Adams Street at 1:06 a.m. Responding officers found two men, a 31-year-old and a 24-year-old.

Police said the 31-year-old was taken to the hospital, but he died of his injuries. The 24-year-old had injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital by a “private person.”

According to Stockton police, officers arrested 30-year-old Jeromie on Monday in connection to the shooting. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.