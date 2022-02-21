Suspect arrested in Feb. 1 deadly shooting near Stockton park

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened near a local park earlier this month.

According to the Stockton Police Department, 44-year-old Ronnie Hamilton was arrested Sunday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police said the morning of Feb. 1, a 52-year-old man was shot at the intersection of North Hunter and East Poplar streets, which is located at the southeast corner of Eden Park.

A friend took the man to a hospital, but police reported he died from his wounds.

His identity has not been reported.

Later that same day, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a disturbance between two vehicles led to a shooting in the area of Telegraph and Marine avenues. One of the vehicles was found after crashing into two parked cars.

Deputies found the driver with gunshot wounds and he was rushed to a hospital.

A 22-year-old man who died over the weekend marked the sixth person who has been shot and killed in Stockton since Feb. 11 and the 10th homicide in 2022.