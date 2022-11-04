GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives arrested Haywood without incident and found some of the items that had been taken during a home burglary.

Detectives also located a stolen vehicle and stolen agricultural machinery during the course of their investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Haywood is facing charges of burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, and “being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.”