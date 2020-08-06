Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Yuba City man, shooting at motel parking lot

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County investigators arrested a man Thursday who is suspected of shooting toward a motel parking lot before killing a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says 35-year-old William Henson was arrested Thursday afternoon in the area of 65th and Q streets in Sacramento. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces several felony charges, including homicide and attempted homicide.

The evening of June 30, the sheriff’s department says Henson is suspected of getting into an argument with people in the parking lot of a motel on North Beale Road in Linda.

Henson drove away from the area with someone else but soon drove back to the parking lot and fired a gun from his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators say at least one bullet hit a woman’s car as she was leaving the parking lot, injuring her leg. She was treated at a local hospital.

Minutes later, the sheriff’s office says Henson hit a 44-year-old motorcyclist, killing him.

Deputies later found Henson’s vehicle nearby the scene of the hit-and-run but the 35-year-old suspect was gone.

The motorcyclist from Yuba City was later identified as Michael Sanchez. Sanchez was the team photographer for the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox and a father.

“He was an amazing father and him and my niece were the best of friends and they had everything in common,” said Sanchez’s sister, Anita Sanchez.

Henson’s bail has been set at $2 million.