SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week.

Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning.

According to police, on Wednesday officers responding to reports of a shooting found an adult man who had been around 7 a.m. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.