Suspect arrested in South Sacramento explosions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they arrested a 23-year-old man who they believe is connected to recent explosions caused by homemade bombs.

Around noon Saturday, officers were in the area of 32nd Street and 20th Avenue, where the night before police said a homemade explosive device was detonated inside a vehicle.

As they served a search warrant and looked at surveillance footage in the area, police said they found two active pipe bombs and evidence of another detonation at the intersection of 32nd Street and 19th Avenue.

Sacramento police said evidence led them to arrest 23-year-old Cody Tristan Wiggs, who has since been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Wiggs faces a felony charge on suspicion of possessing a destructive device or explosive in a public place, as well as a misdemeanor. Booking records show he also had a warrant for his arrest out of Stockton.

Police believe Wiggs is also allegedly connected to another vehicle explosion from Sunday, Jan. 23, near 34th Street and 16th Avenue.

No one was injured in any of the blasts.

FOX40 also obtained video of a third blast that could be related, but police have not confirmed that information. Homeowners near Christian Brothers High School said a car exploded early last Wednesday. The sound of the explosion was recorded on a home’s camera near the 34th Street and 22nd Avenue intersection.

Homeowners in the area didn’t want to talk on camera, but some said their homes shook during the blast.

By Sunday afternoon, ashes remained where the burned car sat.

Wiggs is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Sacramento police are still investigating the blasts. Anyone with more information has been asked to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).