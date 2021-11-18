Suspect arrested in South Sacramento shooting that killed man near Florin Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left a man dead the night of Nov. 7 in South Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 34-year-old Demonte Lavase Smith.

On Nov. 7, several calls reported hearing gunshots near Palmer House Drive and Florin Road. According to callers, they could see someone lying on the street.

Deputies arrived and identified the victim as 36-year-old Deandre Taylor. Taylor died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there are no other outstanding suspects and have not released any other information.