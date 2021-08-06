Suspect arrested months after homicide victim was found in Rancho Cordova hotel room

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing a woman who was found dead in a Rancho Cordova hotel back in January.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the afternoon of Jan. 25, firefighters were responding to a welfare check at a Golden Center Drive hotel when they found 43-year-old Shanda Lee Givens dead in one of the hotel rooms.

Rancho Cordova police and detectives were called in and, at the time, were unable to determine how Givens died.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators talked with witnesses, including Givens’ “male companion,” and determined she had been killed.

A warrant was issued and 45-year-old Tevis Jacob Payne was arrested Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. He now faces homicide charges and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

Payne’s first court date is scheduled for next week.

How Givens was killed has not been reported by the sheriff’s office.